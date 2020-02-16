On one level, it’s pardonably tempting to write off Virginia’s new secession movement as an amusing political anomaly.
On another, mutterings about secession are perhaps taken too seriously — by those who see it solely as a gun-control issue and apply all the emotionalism accompanying that controversy, pro or con.
There’s a bit of truth to both views — but also a deeper concern that Virginians should take into account.
Last month, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, with the support of Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr., said his state would be happy to welcome any western Virginia counties that wanted to leave the commonwealth and join their neighbors across the line.
“We stand with open arms to take you from Virginia or anywhere where you may be,” he said. “We stand strongly behind the Second Amendment and we stand strongly for the unborn.”
Last month, a Democratic majority was seated in the General Assembly. West Virginia, meanwhile, is strongly Republican.
The secession pitch prompted a raft of jokes, including many made at the expense of West Virginia — the second-poorest state in the nation, where residents have been fleeing substandard conditions while Virginia’s population, by contrast, has been growing.
However, the commonwealth’s overall growth rate has been fueled by gains in urban centers such as Northern Virginia, Tidewater and the Richmond area. (Charlottesville and Albemarle also are growing.) Meanwhile, many rural areas — including western counties — are losing population.
That’s created an imbalance of power in which rural residents feel ignored, even dismissed, by state government. They certainly don’t believe that their interests are receiving fair consideration.
And it’s not just population numbers that are contributing to tensions. It’s also the fact that political distributions are following the population shifts. Urban and suburban dwellers tend to be more liberal; rural residents, more conservative. Thus, political divisions are connected to — and intensified by — geographical, cultural and socioeconomic ones.
This complexity is frequently overlooked. Too often, the urban/rural divide has been reduced to mere symbolism — in which the Second Amendment sanctuary movement now plays a lead role.
Symbolism distorts the real picture. In practical terms, rural residents — who grew up with a culture of hunting and in which guns typically are both respected and used respectfully — see gun rights as normal and necessary; while urban residents — who grew up in a culture in which guns are almost solely used in criminal activity — can only see weapons as a threat.
This is a very real part of the tension between rural and urban dwellers, but it is naïve to believe it’s the only problem. Rural residents feel their interests are being slighted in everything from transportation spending to education to jobs programs.
To their credit, some leaders in Richmond are trying to address rural issues. We’ve already mentioned some of those efforts in this space, such as those to boost enrollment at the University of Virginia’s outpost in Wise County and Gov. Ralph Northam’s initiative to pair different localities in a “sister” program to learn from each other, including rural/urban-suburban pairs.
But those efforts notwithstanding, the deeper problem remains. The late Gerald Baliles, former governor of Virginia, was among those calling attention to a potential crisis with his “two Virginias” analysis — in which the thriving urban crescent contrasted sharply with the languishing “rural horseshoe.”
He advocated education as a way to lift rural areas to the same level of competitiveness as their urban/suburban sisters.
That, of course, must be accompanied by economic development — which in turn depends on the education and training of the rural workforce.
But before Virginians even can fruitfully discuss such issues, we must first acknowledge the true shape of the problem. Ignoring rural residents’ concerns or reducing them to a sole focus on the gun issue is a shallow and uninformed response. Rural Virginians face real and serious difficulties, which must be addressed by the state as a whole. The alternative — allowing Virginia to further divide into haves and have-nots — ought not be acceptable to anyone.
