That the University of Virginia is a wealthy institution sometimes provokes criticism. But the flip side is that the university is positioned to deploy financial resources to help people economically distressed by the COVID-19 crisis.
The university announced this week that it is making available $2 million in aid to contract workers whose companies serve the school, and another $1million to the community at large.
UVa is keeping its own employees on the job and “will continue to do so for as long as we can,” said President Jim Ryan.
But some companies that supply services to the university have instituted furloughs, leaving employees without paychecks.
Unemployment insurance is available to cover at least some of the gap in income, but Mr. Ryan noted that such relief has been slow in coming.
In an effort to get aid to filers as quickly as possible, Virginia has lifted some restrictions on unemployment insurance in response to the pandemic, such as the requirement that workers be looking for a new job. The state also waived the usual one-week waiting period.
But the sheer volume of claims “is overwhelming our unemployment system,” Gov. Ralph Northam reported late last week. “People have had issues with our website.”
The system normally handles a couple of hundred claims a day. Now that daily number is in the thousands. In the week ending March 28, 12,497 initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits were filed. The last two weeks of the month saw more claims filed than in all of 2019.
Another anticipated complication is that the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act expands the categories of people who are eligible for insurance. Virginia will have to retool its system to accommodate those changes.
The state will be expanding capacity, including bringing in a contractor to handle phone calls about routine unemployment questions, giving staff time to address more complex issues.
It’s unsurprising that systems are not equipped to deal with health and economic crises of this magnitude. That’s why supplemental efforts are necessary — the more nimble, the better.
UVa’s Ryan noted that the $2 million emergency fund can’t pay wages or salaries, since that would make workers ineligible for unemployment insurance. But it can help bridge the gap for those having difficulty “meeting the necessities of life.”
The fund will stay up and running until June 1, at which time the university will reassess the need.
More information is expected to be released this week.
UVa also donated $1 million to the Charlottesville Albemarle Community Foundation to help residents in general. That’s a significant boost to an effort that already had raised $2.3 million.
Low-income workers from across the region, including contract workers at UVa, can call (434) 234-4490, weekdays between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., to access a community help hotline, said foundation President and CEO Brennan Gould.
This region is fortunate to have more resources, both medical and financial, than do many communities in order to meet the extraordinary demands imposed by today’s crisis.
