The University of Virginia currently plans to participate in interscholastic athletics this coming season, school President Jim Ryan said in a news release circulated last week.
“The University expects fall sports to take place and student athletes will hear from coaches about steps to allow them to train safely and compete safely,” it read.
“Decisions about fan attendance have not yet been reached but will be announced when complete.”
Also yet to be determined is when Virginia’s players will be returning. Most ACC schools have already begun bringing back its football players for voluntary individual workouts.
The Cavaliers, along with Duke and Boston College, are the last of the league’s members to announce when football players will return. Meanwhile, the NCAA continues to make plans to get college athletics back in action.
The NCAA last week approved plans for an extended preseason to give teams more time to hold walk-throughs.
With the coronavirus pandemic wiping out spring practice for most teams, along with the usual required summer activities for players such as weight training and film study, schools want to make up for lost preparation time.
However, there continues to be evidence of potential pitfalls.
The University of Texas announced on June 17 that 13 football players tested positive for COVID-19 or are presumed positive, and contact tracing has 10 more in isolation.
Texas started bringing football players back to campus for workouts on June 8. The school has also identified four other players who tested positive for the COVID-19 antibody.
Kansas State officials reported on June 18 that eight Wildcats athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 out of 130 tested.
Michigan State’s athletic department says it conducted COVID-19 testing on 124 athletes on June 15, and one tested positive and will be isolated for 10 to 14 days.
Michigan also disclosed testing results. Sami Rifat, a physician with the athletic department, says the school has had two positive tests on athletes, out of 221 tests.
