There is no need to wait until next year for a decision to reinstate a Veterans Day 21-gun salute at the University of Virginia. There is no need to maintain, or revive, pressure on UVa to correct its error in eliminating the salute this past Veterans Day.
UVa President Jim Ryan already has said the tradition will be resumed in 2020.
Our thanks and commendations to Mr. Ryan for this new decision.
“Sometimes you make mistakes,” he said in a Facebook post on Nov. 16. “Although motivated by good intentions, I believe we made a mistake this year in excluding the 21-gun salute from our Veterans Day ceremony.”
For the previous decade, the salute had been part of the Veterans Day program put on by the cadets of Air Force ROTC Detachment 890, who choose to honor a specific cadre of veterans — those who remain missing in action. They hold vigil for the missing and end with a ceremony that includes the 21-gun salute. (That typically consists of seven rifles firing three volleys, which many people describe as a 21-gun salute.)
In response to questions by The Daily Progress, a university spokesman said that the firing of rifles had been eliminated — as had the amplification of music during the ceremony — to reduce disruptions for nearby students.
President Ryan also later added that he was concerned about the firing of rifles in an age of mass shootings — including shootings at schools and campuses. He worried that students might “panic” at the sound of weapons.
The decision, however, raised the ire of numerous veterans, and was opposed editorially by this newspaper. It also generated national news coverage that wasn’t particularly flattering.
Critics objected to what they saw as an obvious slight against veterans. They also complained that the decision was made without public transparency, and that UVa had trotted out only flimsy reasons for its decision — The Progress, for instance, noted that the salute had been held without “panic” for the past 10 years and that UVa had plenty of ways to communicate with students about the ceremony and its harmlessness.
As the backlash continued, Mr. Ryan said the university would rethink its decision next year.
Some critics feared that this was just a way to let the issue drop from the public consciousness and that UVa wouldn’t seriously reconsider its decision come November 2020.
Those fears were unfounded.
In keeping with his reputation as an open-minded and open-hearted leader, Mr. Ryan soon recognized the university’s error, admitted it and took steps to correct it.
“Having attended the ceremony, and having consulted with the Commander in charge,” he wrote on Nov. 16, “I am confident that we can accommodate a 21-gun salute, which had been a meaningful feature of the ceremony in years past. We will therefore reinstate the 21-gun salute next year, and we will make sure to minimize any disruptions to classes and communicate the details of the ceremony in advance.
“Thanks to all who shared their views about this topic, and my sincere apologies to any who may have doubted our commitment to honoring our veterans, whom we hold in the highest esteem and who deserve our gratitude.”
It’s far from routine for leaders to admit mistakes with such clarity and honesty. Too often, they retreat into self-defense mode — hiding in bunkers, hoping the problem will simply dissipate. They do not take responsibility.
By making the decision now to reinstate the 21-gun salute next year, President Ryan saves the region’s veterans and their friends from uncertainty and distress. He saves the UVa community from being the subject of lingering suspicion and distrust. He corrects a wrong, and does so cleanly and clearly.
Again, our thanks to Mr. Ryan for making the right decision and making it now.
