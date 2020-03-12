For the University of Virginia to support affordable housing in Central Virginia could be a game-changer.
Not only because of the amount of affordable housing that would be added, although those additions will be valuable.
But also because the proposal is a departure from the usual role envisioned for a university — this or any other. Restructuring UVa’s role in the community could have — and should have — far-reaching impact beyond any individual program the university might offer. It’s a way of fundamentally changing how a university interacts with its community, part of an initiative by President Jim Ryan.
This week, UVa announced that it would “support” the creation of 1,000 to 1,500 affordable housing units in the region over the next 10 years.
Details are yet to be developed, although the university did specify some parameters.
The university will allow use of some of its own land as sites for affordable housing.
The university intends to partner with experts in the field of affordable housing to manage the units; development partners will be selected through a competitive process.
“As an anchor institution, we feel a responsibility to be a good neighbor. One of the most pressing needs in our region is affordable housing, and we are looking forward to doing our part to help increase the supply,” Mr. Ryan said in a news release.
As an anchor institution, UVa is significantly responsible both for the economic health of the region and for some of its problems.
The growth of the university is part of the reason for the tight housing market, especially in Charlottesville near Grounds and the UVa Medical Center, but also through the area in general.
That’s true for several reasons.
One is that over the decades a growing university, including its medical center, has acquired property in the city (and county) for its own uses, removing it from existing housing stock or potential development as housing stock.
The second is that enrollment and employment increases draw more and more residents to the area, having a direct effect on housing stock. Indirectly, the university helps draw residents to the area — such as perhaps retirees — who want to live in a vibrant college town.
All of these new residents, including off-Grounds students, compete for housing. And under the law of supply and demand, competition for limited resources — in this case, housing — drives up cost. High housing costs in turn prevent lower-income residents from finding homes within their price range, both for rent and for ownership.
There are other influences, of course, including local governments’ zoning rules regulating housing. But our focus at this moment is on the university.
For the university to become directly involved in providing affordable housing — not just for its own students, but for the community at large — is radical.
But it’s consistent with Mr. Ryan’s holistic view of the role of a world-class university, one in which the institution not only serves its students and staff but also its neighbors.
UVa also is pursuing several other areas of community impact, including early childhood education, the local economy and how UVa can attract, hire and promote employees from underrepresented groups.
In many ways, all these categories are interrelated. But affordable housing is a topic that seems at the top of everyone’s list recently, in government and among residents.
By becoming directly involved in solutions, the University of Virginia can help change the paradigm for how we address this problem. It also can lead the way for others by its example.
Kudos to UVa for taking this step into community involvement. We look forward to hearing more details about how the university will implement its goal.
