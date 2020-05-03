Losing $3 million a day?
That is the burden under which the University of Virginia Medical Center has been suffering during the coronavirus lockdown — and that now has pushed the center into massive furloughs and pay cuts for some personnel.
It starkly illustrates the tension between staying the course on the shelter-in-place orders keeping most of us at home vs. calls from some critics to re-open the economy in order to prevent a potentially global fiscal collapse.
Non-patient staff at the UVa Medical Center will be furloughed for up to three months; some physicians and upper-level staff will take a 20% pay cut; and Dr. K. Craig Kent, executive vice president for health affairs, will take a 40% cut. Employer contributions to retirement accounts will be suspended for all non-physician employees through July.
Staff treating COVID-19 patients will not see any change in their compensation or their jobs.
The Medical Center’s financial losses are triggered by a statewide ban on elective surgeries and by stay-at-home orders that have kept patients from visiting clinics for non-critical care.
The decline has lost the center millions of dollars per day. That’s unsustainable.
Gov. Ralph Northam recently announced that elective surgeries can resume. Given the economic harm facing UVa’s Medical Center and other hospitals in the state, any pressure to allow elective surgeries to start generating some income is understandable.
Mr. Northam also floated a possible plan for nudging local economies forward again, perhaps region-by-region for those areas of Virginia where COVID cases are rare and, presumably, the coronavirus is a low threat. That suggestion generated strong pushback, including from several UVa professors.
Their reaction came just before the UVa Medical Center made its announcement of cutbacks. We wonder if this harsh new development has changed any minds.
To be clear: This newspaper also has encouraged Virginians to stay the course by staying home, minimizing the number of infections, lowering the death rate, and preventing first responders and hospital staff from becoming overwhelmed.
This goal of flattening the curve also has provided some breathing space so that governments and private enterprises, such as manufacturers of disinfectants and personal protective equipment, for instance, could ramp up efforts to tame the virus. Those efforts have not gone as quickly as one would have wished.
As Virginians have waited, we’ve also begun to see more and more evidence of how flattening the curve of infections also is flattening the economy. What’s good for one is terrible for the other.
The apparent choice between health and the economy has never been absolute. It’s always been a question of where to find the right balance between the two. Unfortunately, we can’t all seem to agree on the proper point along the continuum between an economy that’s wide open vs. a populace that is locked down, with no one allowed to emerge for any reason.
Hospitals provide an instructive proxy for this debate.
As centers for the battle against the coronavirus, both in treatment and in research, hospitals are directly and often damagingly affected. The relentless pressure to save patients from a disease we still don’t understand well is debilitating for staff. The inability to save many of those patients takes an emotional toll. And the physical demands of the job wear down doctors, nurses, technicians and other staff, making them more susceptible not only to breakdowns from exhaustion but also to the virus itself.
No wonder the cry is to flatten the curve, to prevent infection spikes that would further stress staff and instead to extend the period during which the virus is active.
But that means we’re also extending the time during which hospitals (and other businesses) are prohibited from doing business as usual. Resulting loss of income hits hospitals right alongside neighboring businesses.
But if hospitals collapse from being starved of funds — a very real possibility, especially for those already operating on thin margins — who will care for patients, corona or otherwise, now or in the future?
Hospitals have a lot to lose if the curve isn’t flattened — but also a lot to lose if it is.
By prohibiting business as usual, we are gambling with outcomes. We’re assuming most businesses will be able to bounce back. We’re assuming hospitals can stay open.
If we’re wrong about those assumptions, the results could be catastrophic.
