Some things are eternal. Place ever-rising college tuition and fees alongside death and taxes.
Earlier this month, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors set tuition and fee rate hikes for 2020-21 at 3.6% for in-state students. Anticipated state budget cuts and a number of increased costs were given as reasons for the increase.
Unless the economy is completely in the tank, the price of anything should be adjusted for inflation. However, the U.S. Inflation Calculator, using consumer-price index data, shows that an item that cost a dollar in 2018 would cost $1.02 in 2019. That’s 2%.
With student-loan debt, according to the latest figures, nationally soaring to $1.4 trillion — that’s “trillion” with a capital “T” — it would be helpful if state universities would try to stay below the rate of inflation instead of nearly doubling it.
Tuition inflation is nothing new. According to the same Inflation Calculator, the rate of inflation from 2009 to 2018 in the U.S. was a cumulative 17%.
At that same time, the Chronicle of Higher Education reports that UVa’s in- state tuition went up from $9,672 in 2009 to $17,564 in 2018. That’s 81%, or almost five times the rate of inflation.
If you were working in 2009 and making $40,000, inflation would have raised your salary to about $46,800 by 2018. But yearly tuition and fees at UVa would have risen by more than 80%. It’s easy to see how Virginians feel a bit strapped when the tuition bill lands.
UVa is one of the country’s premier public universities. It gives considerable financial aid to students from less-affluent families. It gets far less money than it once did from the state legislature, putting more burden on the students and/or their parents.
And tuition inflation is pretty much universal. UVa is in the spotlight now because, well, it’s a state university in our state and because it just released its 2020-21 numbers.
However, all that does not justify a rise in in-state tuition nearly five times the rate of inflation.
A UVa education is a highly desired commodity in this state and elsewhere. It always has been a perk of living in the Old Dominion. If you’re smart enough, you can get a damn-near Ivy League education at state-school prices.
It would be a much bigger perk, though, if the school would give middle-class students and their parents a break and stop raising tuition and fees higher than inflation deems fair or proper.
