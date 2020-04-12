Virginians have been asked to “shelter in place” to protect themselves and others as long as the coronavirus is a threat.
That’s exactly what the state budget needs to do as well.
Gov. Ralph Northam last week announced a suspension on new spending as a way to deal with budgets that now lack reliable revenue projections.
He sees the move as a pause in place to let revenue forecasts settle down a bit. He does not propose to eliminate the new spending.
Fair enough — for now. But the governor and the General Assembly had better be prepared to do exactly that: eliminate new spending. Under present conditions, the commonwealth will have difficulty even maintaining spending at the current level, much less finding new money for new or expanded programs.
When the General Assembly first addressed spending plans this year — one for the next biennial budget, the other as an adjustment to the current budget — the commonwealth was riding a sturdy economy that was producing solid tax revenues.
A new Democratic majority in the legislature took advantage of robust revenue projections to pass several progressive programs, including raising the minimum wage; boosting the number of school counselors; adding funds for transportation via a higher gasoline tax; and ordering a shift toward renewable energy, a move that critics say will add costs to consumers.
Spending for this and a variety of other programs would cost Virginia an additional $1 billion in the first year of the new biennial budget, and $1.1 billion in the second year.
But now, no one knows where that money is going to come from. Not only is previously predicted new revenue unlikely to materialize, but Virginia almost certainly will be unable even to maintain its current level of income. With businesses shuttered and workers laid off or furloughed, tax revenues from both individuals and commercial establishments can be expected to plummet.
At the same time, the state will be called on to provide increased levels of aid for those affected and who have nowhere else to turn but to government-funded social services.
The governor already had placed a hiring freeze on state agencies to try to conserve available monies. Now he has proposed a suspension of $2.1 billion in new spending over the next two years.
He also proposes to limit spending on existing programs — specifically, by halting $700 million in “discretionary” expenditures.
And he proposes redirecting some $600 million that Virginia would have placed in its rainy day fund, and instead using that money now to help pay for essential services.
That’s a no-brainer: We needn’t divert money to the rainy day fund when the rainy day is here and we’re being drowned by it.
Mr. Northam’s budget proposals will be addressed by the General Assembly when it reconvenes on April 22.
Some people fear the Democrats and Republicans will simply use the session to reargue the political merits — or demerits — of legislation passed during the regular session.
That’s not what Virginia needs right now. The state’s priorities have narrowed to fundamental issues regarding health and safety — including the health and safety of the economy as well as of individuals.
Meeting this current challenge requires Virginia to conserve its resources for the crisis at hand. It is not the time to launch new programs with new spending.
