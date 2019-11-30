Here’s something else to be thankful for: Virginians are pretty darn smart.
That’s according to a study by SafeHome.org.
SafeHome looked at data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education and the College Board, and drew its own conclusions.
The result: Virginia is the sixth-smartest state in the nation. Hurrah!
Some of the data specifics:
» Adults in Virginia age 25 and over who have bachelor’s degrees: 22%.
» High school graduation rates, as of 2017: 87%.
» Median SAT Score in 2018-2019: 1,119.
» ACT takers meeting subject benchmarks: 66%.
Some of the five smartest states might surprise you. According to the data analysis, they are: New Jersey, Utah, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Montana, in that order.
SafeHome also noted something odd about Americans’ self-assessment of their own smarts.
Sixty-five percent of Americans think they have above-average intelligence. Two out of three say they’re smarter than everybody else.
Let that sink in.
The findings say more about our self-confidence than about our intelligence.
But, then again, sometimes confidence rightly applied can take your further than intelligence poorly utilized. Whatever works, folks, whatever works.
