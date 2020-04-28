Long before commerce and education were forced to move online to obey shelter-in-place orders, activists had warned that at-home internet capabilities were uneven and inadequate for too many Central Virginians.
The issue even had featured heavily in many election campaigns.
State and local governments had been moving slowly toward improving the situation.
“Slowly” turned out to be not good enough.
No one could have predicted a global pandemic, resulting in emergency orders to compel students, teachers and employees work from home.
But critics predicted generally that Virginia would suffer if internet capabilities were not ramped up, allowing residents in every part of the state to have access to high-speed service. Without such an effort, residents in some parts of the state would be left behind, deprived of the benefits of a growing electronic economy.
Internet access became an equity issue.
As it turned out, internet access isn’t needed only to participate in a good economy. The economy no longer is “good.” Instead, internet access is necessary so that Virginians can simply stay afloat.
Nowadays, everything from job searches to unemployment applications is handled primarily online. For those companies that still have something to sell, including farmers who can deliver locally, the ability to conduct online transactions is a virtual necessity. And for students trying to do their lessons, and teachers trying to grade them, good internet access is imperative.
Yet even in relatively wealthy Albemarle County, many families lack reliable connectivity.
The county has sent laptops or iPads home with students who need them, and has boosted fiber and wireless capabilities at schools and other facilities. Parents can drive their children to those locations, where they can access online learning even though the facilities are closed.
It’s better than nothing. But it’s a hardship on parents and students — and a far-from-ideal learning environment for children.
“I have four kids, one of which is eight months old, so it’s not really useful to pack up four kids and sit in the parking lot for my 10-year-old to do his work,” Emma Herndon told The Daily Progress. “It’s not fair to him to sit here and listen to a, most of the time, crying baby.”
Her family uses WiFi available from the Yancey School Community Center’s parking lot.
Renee Lundgren, who works with Albemarle’s social services department, has other examples. She says she’s seen people huddled in the doorway to avoid rain, or wrapped in blankets against the cold, while trying to access the internet.
And this is Albemarle. Imagine what conditions might be like in less affluent counties.
Again, no one could have predicted that a global crisis would transform internet access into a necessity virtually overnight. But we knew the need was there, hovering nearby.
Now, officials must do their best to meet the need on an emergency basis. The Albemarle Broadband Authority Board, for instance, put out a request just last month for companies to submit proposals on extending broadband to underserved areas.
COVID-19 has jolted us into awareness that “broadband for all” is an issue that can’t wait.
