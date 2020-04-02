We failed our troops — again.
When service members were retrieved from war zones last month and quarantined on U.S. soil in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many initially were sequestered in conditions more closely resembling those of a prison than a competent military base.
Soldiers said they were denied water and access to bathrooms once they were herded onto buses, The Associated Press has reported. When they reached their destinations, they were crowded into hastily evacuated barracks; mess halls were unprepared for the influx of soldiers and food was lacking, according to complaints. Soldiers also were denied access to the out-of-doors, some complainants said.
“This is no way to treat Soldiers returning from war,” one soldier told the AP via email.
It most certainly isn’t. The soldiers were returning from hotspots such as Afghanistan and the Mideast. They’ve already suffered hardships there that most of us cannot imagine. When they come home, they deserve better treatment — much better treatment — than to be denied water, bathroom breaks and adequate food. That’s true even though the quarantine imposed unusual demands. And it’s true no matter how quickly the deficiencies might have been fixed.
The first complaints came from Fort Bragg, North Carolina — which, ironically, was the site of a housing scandal back in 2008, when it was discovered that many soldiers were compelled to live in substandard conditions there.
Fort Bliss, Texas, was the next military base to be criticized for unpreparedness.
Early into their quarantine, soldiers there posted photos on social media showing the tiny portions of food they were being served. Military officials saw the photos and responded: “The dining facility we initially used could not keep pace with demand. The portions were inadequate, and led to our number one complaint. Fort Bliss leaders saw photos and immediately took action.”
Which raises an additional question: Why did authorities have to wait to be shown conditions via social media? Were they not on the ground inspecting the camps and ensuring soldiers received adequate supplies? When the complaints hit social media, the military had a public relations mess on its hands — in addition to the original problems that caused the complaints.
Fort Bliss remedied its food and water deficiencies, began to allow soldiers to order food from outside sources and granted soldiers more access to the outdoors.
Fort Bragg addressed its housing shortage by setting up tent camps for the returning soldiers, the AP reports.
The fixes are welcome, of course. Making those corrections is the right thing to do.
Still, one has to wonder: If the U.S. military is so unprepared to provide for large numbers of soldiers brought home under quarantine conditions, how prepared is it to execute a mass deployment in case of war?
