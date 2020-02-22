Then, there was the reminder that we haven’t even fully mastered current technology yet.

In California, a paraglider ended up entangled in power lines during a training exercise. He spent three hours face down over the earth, held up by only the cables.

It took that long for firefighters to ensure that electricity to the lines had been cut before they could approach him, and then to effect the rescue.

We’d say that pilot needs a few more training sessions before he’s ready for a Jetman suit.

Load comments