Then, there was the reminder that we haven’t even fully mastered current technology yet.
In California, a paraglider ended up entangled in power lines during a training exercise. He spent three hours face down over the earth, held up by only the cables.
It took that long for firefighters to ensure that electricity to the lines had been cut before they could approach him, and then to effect the rescue.
We’d say that pilot needs a few more training sessions before he’s ready for a Jetman suit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.