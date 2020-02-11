The state of the nation after impeachment ought to worry all of us.
Will we keep careening between ever-increasing extremes of emotion and political ideology? Or will we finally recognize the damage extremism can cause, recoil from that self-inflicted harm and rediscover our national balance?
Those concerns occupy U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine and led the questioning from a group of Virginia editors who spoke with Mr. Kaine during a conference call last week shortly after the impeachment vote.
He said he recognized early on, and told his staff at Christmas, that however this trial went, there “will need to be healing, not only in the Senate but in the body politic.”
“I want this to be the last presidential impeachment of my lifetime — of either party,” he said.
Mr. Kaine voted in favor of both counts of impeachment against President Trump, and he explained his rationale in detail — based on his understanding of the law as applied to the charges against Mr. Trump and based on his research into the intentions of the Founders.
But it was what happens next that drew the majority of interest from his questioners. Is this a prelude to politics that grow more sharply partisan, as each party tries to take revenge on the other?
The Daily Progress devoutly hopes that is not the case. We urge politicians and citizens alike to think carefully about the damage being done, a deepening schism that is enfeebling this nation. The world still needs the United States to be a leader and guiding light for political and economic freedom. That can’t happen if we’re at each others’ throats. Instead, our infighting is creating a power vacuum on the world stage that is insidiously being filled by Russia and China.
Mr. Kaine said he, too, hopes that impeachment will not become the norm in a scorched-earth brand of political gamesmanship, but he is “troubled” by the possibility.
The remedies for hyper-partisanship must come both from the people and their elected leaders.
“We have to hope that the American public wants something better, something more noble,” he said.
“And we have to offer it to them. … We have to model better behavior here.”
That’s a piece of advice that both Democrats and Republicans should take to heart. There remains a longing among many voters for old-fashioned statesmanship and the ability to put the long-term national interest ahead of short-term political gain. If politicians really do care about the country, they must begin to acknowledge that their tactics are destroying us rather than building a stronger nation.
But constituents have a huge role to play as well. That includes letting political leaders know that bipartisanship is important to them.
How do voters do that? Another bit of practical advice from the senator: Anytime a voter engages with an elected official, say, “Hey, tell me something interesting you’re working on with someone from across the aisle.”
Such comments can help set an expectation of bipartisanship and signal to politicians that voters want more cooperation, less conflict. Our political leaders should want the same.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.