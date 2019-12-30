Sometimes we affix the names of great people to buildings, highways, institutions, sometimes even whole communities. Most Virginia counties are named after people.
Why is there nothing named after former Gov. Gerald Baliles?
Baliles, who passed away this fall at age 79 and in his later years was a Charlottesville-area resident, was uniformly hailed as one of the most important governors in the state’s history. Yet there is nothing that immortalizes his name in bronze, granite or any other kind of material.
Not all Virginia governors have institutions or places or objects named after them, but many do, particularly the ones of more recent vintage. Recent, of course, is a relative term in Virginia.
To cite just a couple of examples, Colgate Darden, a governor from the 1940s, has The Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia named after him — appropriate since after he left the governorship he served 12 years as president of the university. There also is a Darden Hall at the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton.
Linwood Holton, elected in 1969 as the state’s first Republican governor since Reconstruction, is honored in multiple ways, including Holton Plaza in downtown Roanoke; Holton lived in Roanoke before he was elected governor.
There is nothing named after Baliles. For such an important governor, this seems a glaring omission. His recent passing prompts us to ask the question: What should be named after Baliles? Sometimes a naming matches the politician’s contributions — such as the Darden School at UVa. Other times, the names are simply affixed to whatever is available.
Baliles was known as “the transportation governor” for his signature policy initiative, so a highway somewhere would certainly be appropriate. Baliles devoted a lot of energy toward building an export-based economy for the state. The Virginia Inland Port in Front Royal — which helps funnel Midwestern rail cargo toward Hampton Roads, and vice versa — opened under his watch. Renaming that the Baliles Inland Port would certainly be appropriate.
Baliles was also a nature-lover who orchestrated the creation of the state’s first secretary of natural resources. Is there a park somewhere that lacks a name?
Baliles also was a strong advocate for education. This was a cause he continued to advocate even as he battled kidney cancer. In a famous speech last year to the State Council for Higher Education in Virginia, he called attention to the problem of “the two Virginias”— a thriving urban crescent and a not-so-thriving “rural horseshoe” in the rest of the state. He called for using the state’s tobacco commission endowment and to create a “Marshall Plan” dedicated to education in rural Virginia. Is there a school in Virginia — particularly rural Virginia — that needs a name?
Or perhaps what rural Virginia needs is not a Marshall Plan, but a Baliles Plan.
