School can be cool.
What’s even cooler is that a Greene County first-grader has taken that idea, transferred it to social media, and become a YouTube star of sorts by conducting science experiments.
Yes, you read that right. A first-grader.
Nathaniel Murphy’s love of science is of long standing, going all the way back to kindergarten when his interest was piqued by an experiment in which he and fellow students participated.
This year, when Ruckersville Elementary School closed along with other schools due to COVID-19, Nathaniel found himself missing his friends — but also missing the learning opportunities that school afforded him.
“We talked about it for a little while and came up with a plan,” said dad James Murphy. That plan was “to start a learning show on YouTube that not only his classmates here in Greene County could watch and learn from, but also kids all over who are out of school.”
The series is titled “Cool School with Nathaniel.”
So far, it’s made more than 15 hours of programming available and has garnered views from as far away as Australia.
James assists his son with shooting, editing and uploading the programs. It’s been a cool father-son bonding experience.
Another of the cool things about “Cool School” is that the experiments are shown virtually from start to finish — including mis-starts.
It’s a great lesson in dealing with setbacks. Too often, we view “failures” as calamitous and immutable. The better option is to accept them as just part of the learning curve, which makes it easier to take the next step: Finding a solution to what went “wrong.”
This aspect of learning is just as important, if not more so, than the experiments themselves.
We agree, Nathaniel: School is cool. And “Cool School” is cool, too.
Check it out on YouTube at “Cool School with Nathaniel” or on Facebook at face book.com/CoolSchoolwithNathaniel.
