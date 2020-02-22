Technology continues to catch up with science fiction.
Consider the possibility that one day, we might be able to fly around in personal jet suits similar to those worn by Iron Man.
A research team took a step closer to that goal recently with a test of its Jetman suit.
No, wait … not a “step closer.” A flight higher.
One of the milestones achieved (there’s another earthbound metaphor for you) was the test pilot’s ability to make a high-altitude flight.
The suit successfully took the pilot to nearly 6,000 feet above the earth.
It also allowed him to take off vertically from the earth. Previous test flights occurred from some sort of elevated platform, such as a helicopter.
The pilot also was able to hover, stop and otherwise maneuver.
He was unable to lower himself gently to earth without the assistance of a parachute. But designers are already working on that.
The achievement is the work of Jetman Dubai, a multinational team of engineers. The record-breaking flight happened on Valentine’s Day at Skydive Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
And as if that weren’t enough, doctors in the United Kingdom performed surgery this week that puts us in mind of a “Star Trek” episode.
They removed a tumor from the brain of a professional musician — while she played her violin. They wanted her awake and participating so they could be sure not to damage any of part of the brain that allows her to do her job.
Reminds us of the original series episode in which Spock’s brain is stolen and, once it’s retrieved, an awake and alert Spock coaches Dr. McCoy through the arduous task of reconnecting it to his body.
In a way, violinist Dagmar Turner also instructed her surgeons as the operation was underway. She just did it without words; rather, surgeons took their cues from the actions of her hands and her ability to keep playing.
They’d already mapped her brain pre-surgery to identify which areas were active when she played. But they wanted to be doubly certain they weren’t damaging the delicate structures that permitted her to make music. So they woke her up mid-operation and had her demonstrate for them that she was retaining her abilities even as they cut away portions of the tumor.
And, no, they didn’t get it all. But they said they were able to remove 90% of the growth, and 100% of the portion that seemed most aggressive.
Maybe Dr. McCoy could have done better. But he wasn’t available at the time; he’s still in the future.
