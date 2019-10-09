It’s heartwarming to watch the Yancey School Community Center not just succeed, but soar.
Albemarle County decided in 2017 to close small Yancey Elementary School and send students to other schools. It was a bitter decision for Esmont residents for whom the school had been a center of community cohesion.
To its credit, the county pledged to consider new uses for the building that might serve residents, and appointed a committee to investigate. The group recommended a multi-use community center for the former school.
It’s been less than two years — and much of that time was taken up with planning — yet today the Yancey School Community Center is thriving.
The latest announced addition is a clinic by the Thomas Jefferson Health District, which should start next year and would be open at least monthly for family planning and sexual health services — oftener if needed.
The two rooms of clinic space also could be used by other organizations. A $50,000 grant from the state will pay for converting the rooms for medical purposes.
Earlier this year, the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation provided a $300,000 grant to pay for a program coordinator’s salary and benefits for three years, to help increase access to mental and physical health services, and to launch a community garden.
Other organizations using the school include county parks and recreation, Piedmont Virginia Community College, the Education Transformation Centre (an alternative school), the Jefferson Area Board for Aging, the B.F. Yancey Food Pantry and more.
Private groups such as families also can rent facilities for reunions or other gatherings.
A county official says the building is slightly underutilized, and he might recommend reducing rents to encourage more usage.
Even though the community center could handle more growth, what has been achieved already is impressive. Congratulations to the original advisory committee, to county staff, to grant funders and to program providers for making it happen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.