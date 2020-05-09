Among the many organizations helping to support Central Virginians during COVID-19 is a collaborative effort to provide food for first responders and others working on the front lines of the health crisis.
The local partnership also is developing a program to get food to homeless people, schoolchildren at risk of food insecurity, and others in similarly difficult circumstances.
The initial partnership was between one national and one international group.
Frontline Foods is an organization started in San Francisco in response to the coronavirus pandemic by which restaurants, using money donated for the purpose, can deliver food to health-care workers who are too busy grab a bite to eat from a local vendor or who can’t find a nearby restaurant that is open (now that so many have closed) for quick take-out.
This solution provides some revenue for restaurants while boosting morale among health-care workers who receive the donated meals — not to mention physically fueling them for their grueling shifts fighting the virus.
World Central Kitchen is an organization founded by international chef José Andrés to address hunger and poverty. Among other initiatives, WCK helps provide food for people following natural disasters. WCK has worked in places as diverse as Haiti and Zambia, as well as Puerto Rico and elsewhere in the U.S.
When the coronavirus struck, Frontline Foods and WCK partnered to address the food needs arising from that particular crisis.
Now there’s a branch of Frontline Foods here, working with WCK.
Frontline Foods Charlottesville has made its first deliveries to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, the University of Virginia hospital, and Charlottesville-area first responders. The food was provided by local businesses Champion Hospitality Group, Pearl Island Catering, Mochiko, and Order Up!
Frontline Foods also has begun collaborating with the Charlottesville Food Justice Network, a program of Cultivate Charlottesville, to expand deliveries to people in need under the WCK model. A local steering committee will be formed to carry out the work, according to a press release.
The Chris Long Foundation also has been leading a food relief effort, the press release notes. It partnered with City Schoolyard Garden, also a program of Cultivate Charlottesville, to provide 4,000 meals to city students. Those meals were provided by Pearl Island Catering and Mochiko Cville, and were distributed by CSG staff and volunteers.
For more information, visit www.frontlinefoods.com.
