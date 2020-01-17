As members of the U.S. Supreme Court consider an age-discrimination case by referring to the “OK, Boomer” meme, an employee in Indiana is getting ready to retire after 58 years on the job — longer than some boomers have been alive.
At 102 years of age, Bob Vollmer is the oldest employee at Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources — and probably plenty of other places as well. He works as a surveyor, still going to parks and other properties and taking measurements.
As a much younger man, Mr. Vollmer enlisted with the Navy after Pearl Harbor. He saw service in the Pacific during World War II.
He has plans for how to spend his time after he retires next month. Reading, for one … now that’s something you might expect of a 102-year-old retiree
But farming for another — not the easiest of jobs. And he intends to visit some of the Pacific islands he knew during the war, trips that also might be a bit strenuous.
Still, Mr. Vollmer has good genes to help see him through: His mother lived to age 108.
He’s an inspiration to us all.
