A difficult choice on voting
You say, “Why do we make it difficult for individuals to exercise their right to vote?”
I say, “Why do we make it easy for voter fraud to occur?”
Which opinion, if either, trumps the other (no pun intended)?
Think before you decide!
Charles “C.A.” Johannesmeyer
Albemarle County
