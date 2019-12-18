A difficult choice on voting

You say, “Why do we make it difficult for individuals to exercise their right to vote?”

I say, “Why do we make it easy for voter fraud to occur?”

Which opinion, if either, trumps the other (no pun intended)?

Think before you decide!

Charles “C.A.” Johannesmeyer

Albemarle County{&lettersname}

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments