I am writing to thank the community for all the support that the Orange Senior Center has received over the past year. It has been a joy to serve as director of the center.
I am leaving the position, but I know the community will continue to support the center and there are wonderful days ahead.
I celebrate all the older Americans in Orange. Thank you for your countless contributions to our community.
Alyssa McRae
Madison County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.