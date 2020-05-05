In the two months following the first reported COVID-19 death in the U.S., more Americans have died from the virus than in 10 years of fighting in Vietnam. In just five days, in New York alone, the COVID-19 death toll exceeded that of the 9/11 attacks.
Donald Trump’s description of himself as a “wartime president” reminds me of Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s 1940 observation about American reluctance to aid Great Britain in the first months of World War II:
"The history of the failure of war can almost be summed up in two words: too late. Too late in comprehending the deadly purpose of a potential enemy. Too late in realizing the mortal danger. Too late in preparedness. Too late in uniting all possible forces for resistance. Too late in standing with one's friends."
MacArthur’s principles are as true today as they were 80 years ago. Some things never change, but, unfortunately, the president has not learned the lesson.
Carl R. Huebner
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/04/28/846701304/pandemic-death-toll-in-u-s-now-exceeds-vietnam-wars-u-s-fatalities
https://www.chicagotribune.com/coronavirus/ct-nw-defense-production-act-20200318-fhnrrrdxurg5fogqlceiwcuctm-story.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.