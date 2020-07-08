A new name for the team
Re: the debate over changing the name of the Washington Redskins:
How about the Washington Powhatan, with tribal members’ input? This would require just a little adjustment of the icon, and would be such a great step forward for the whole spectrum of people.
It is time. It really does not hurt anyone to change. Change is often a lot easier than it seems.
James Maloy
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.