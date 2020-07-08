A new name for the team

Re: the debate over changing the name of the Washington Redskins:

How about the Washington Powhatan, with tribal members’ input? This would require just a little adjustment of the icon, and would be such a great step forward for the whole spectrum of people.

It is time. It really does not hurt anyone to change. Change is often a lot easier than it seems.

James Maloy

