The state legislature on Feb. 11 approved a bill authorizing local control of monuments, which is now being forwarded to the governor for his signature. The Confederate statues issue has gone viral since about 2015, and many states are addressing concerns of their citizens regarding the removal of similar statues.
Charlottesville City Council may eventually decide to remove the city’s statues. However, before this issue is considered, I strongly recommend that the concern of the general public be considered, perhaps by a survey, or that the issue be placed on the ballot for the next election.
If the City Council ultimately decides to remove both the Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson statues and is considering where to relocate them, I believe it should consider the Virginia Military Institute.
Consider the following rational for placing the statues at VMI:
» This would be historically befitting, not only for the college but also for both generals. Perhaps positioning them side-by-side on the parade ground would represent the two famous generals discussing battle strategy for the last time, during the Battle of Chancellorsville, and immediately prior to Jackson being killed.
» Prior to the war, Jackson was a VMI instructor. His famous horse, Little Sorrel, and many of his relics are on display in the VMI Museum. His grave is located at the nearby Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery. Also, the Stonewall Jackson House/Museum, listed in the National Register of Historic Places, is located nearby.
» Lee became a famous professor and president of nearby Washington College. His body is located in the Lee Chapel, a National Historic landmark, on the campus of Washington & Lee University, which was appropriately named after him.
» The continual defacing of the statues by vandals and the cost of repairs will no longer be a concern, as the statues will be located on the campus of a state military institution.
James H. Donahue
Albemarle County
