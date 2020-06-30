Revised opinion of Northam
In February 2019, a photo surfaced from Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook for Eastern Virginia Medical School showing a figure in racist and offensive blackface and another figure in Ku Klux Klan garb.
Blackface was a practice in which Black people were mocked for the entertainment of white people.
Mr. Northam first said that he was the figure in blackface, then later said he was not. An official inquiry closed without providing a definitive answer.
He did admit, also in February 2019, that he had darkened his face when performing as Michael Jackson in a dance contest.
I was among many African Americans who early on called for him to resign. My letter to that effect was published in the Feb. 3, 2019, Daily Progress.
Redemption has rescued Northam — like the Apostle Paul who persecuted Christians before his redemption and became a defender of Christians after his conversion.
In recognition of Juneteenth, Northam announced 20 newly approved state historical markers that address Virginia’s African American history.
He also, by executive order, established Juneteenth as a state holiday. Juneteenth is the commemoration that celebrates the day, June 19, 1865, when slaves in Galveston, Texas, were told that they were free — nearly two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.
In August 2019, Northam signed an executive order establishing a Commission on African American Education.
I am glad that Northam did not resign as governor of Virginia. He has done what no other governor before him did in support of the Black agenda.
I voted for him in 2017. If the Virginia Constitution allowed him to run for a second term, he would again have my vote.
Uriah J. Fields
Albemarle County{&lettersname}
