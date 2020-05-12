President Trump might choose to downplay repeal of the Affordable Care Act during the balance of his re-election campaign, while the global pandemic we are all suffering through is causing many Americans to realize that the ACA is providing them with a health-care lifeline.
More than 26 million people filed for unemployment in the five-week period ending April 25; 1 in 6 workers has lost a job. Many of these workers lost their health insurance along with their job.
There was widespread speculation that the Trump administration was going to reopen the ACA marketplace for these millions of newly uninsured Americans. Eleven of the 12 states that operate their own marketplaces already have done this, and have seen a surge in enrollments. But apparently politics won out over both public health considerations and humanity, and the reopening plan for the federal marketplace was abandoned in early April.
Yet enrollment in Obamacare is surging even there. How?
» Because people losing job-based coverage may be able to enroll in ACA marketplace plans via a special enrollment period, as long as they wait less than 60 days to apply. And most will get help to pay their premiums.
» Because the dramatic reduction in income caused by unemployment makes many adults eligible for Medicaid, at least in the 37 states, plus D.C., that used the ACA to expand Medicaid.
People who already had marketplace plans, but whose financial situation has deteriorated, can benefit from the ACA, too. If they update their estimated income for 2020, they may qualify for a larger subsidy that reflects their new economic reality; and that will help them pay all their other bills.
Amid all the bad news, the fact that Obamacare exists is becoming good news for an ever-growing number of Americans. Has the political penalty of killing it become too great?
Heather Rowland
Albemarle County
References:
https://news.bloomberglaw.com/health-law-and-business/newly-unemployed-scramble-to-enroll-in-obamacare-in-time
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/obamacare-marketplace-wont-up-extend-open-enrollment-period-amid-coronavirus-2020-04-03/
https://www.healthcare.gov/coronavirus/{&lettersname}
