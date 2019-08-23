As many of you know, Comcast/Xfinity is not planning to carry the new ACC Network. I called the Comcast corporate headquarters and got the contact information listed below. The woman I spoke with was totally unaware of this problem.
I would encourage everyone to call the corporate office as well as write a letter complaining about this. The more complaints they get, the more likely they are to do something about it.
Phone number: 1-215-286-1700
Address: Comcast Corporate Office, 1700 JFK Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Diane Parlette
Albemarle County