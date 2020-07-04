The blatant killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers on May 25 has garnered the attention of the world. Many powerful and well-meaning statements have been issued by politicians and scholars nationwide, rightfully condemning this egregious, evil act.
Yet the African American community has grown weary over many decades of sympathetic speeches and well-crafted letters following yet another needless death of an unarmed black man by white police officers.
I thus present to our local officials an opportunity to lead with action, even if symbolic, that will reverberate across the nation and perhaps even the world.
I hereby propose that the City of Charlottesville and Albemarle County dedicate a street or road in honor of George Floyd.
Although in the past there have been, tragically, many similar incidents of fatal police bullying against unarmed African Americans, no incident has galvanized the nation, and indeed the world, quite like the murder of Mr. Floyd. For nearly nine minutes, the world witnessed this atrocity in real time.
Naming a street or road after Mr. Floyd in no manner diminishes the value of other victims. On the contrary, it honors other victims.
Mr. Floyd has become a worldwide symbol of what African Americans have been saying for centuries regarding the disdain our communities receive from law enforcement in general versus the favorable treatment afforded to middle-class Caucasians.
If a street or road is named after George Floyd, citizens — and especially police officers — will be prompted to remember this racial divide every time they drive on it.
Charlottesville and Albemarle County already have plenty of streets and roads named after Caucasian males who, arguably, have done nothing to advance racial inclusion locally or nationally.
Charlottesville and Albemarle now have an opportunity to set the national stage. To be thought leaders.
I respectfully urge them to adopt this proposal and thus make it clear that our community is committed to racial inclusion beyond lofty words.
Furthermore, if my proposal is adopted, I ask that the newly designated George Floyd Street/Road be located within mainstream travel, rather than relegated to some obscure backroad area or within a largely impoverished community.
The true objective is to give this human symbol of police-minority relations high visibility. We as a local community — indeed, as a nation — must be reminded of where we are and of the arduous journey ahead.
Shenandoah Titus
Albemarle County
