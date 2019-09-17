For 400 years, Native Americans have been wronged.
Currently, the James River Water Authority plans to build a water pump station at the confluence of the James and Rivanna rivers, right on top of Rassawek, the historic capital of the Monacan Indians first mapped by Capt. John Smith in 1612. JRWA has been proceeding over the objections of the Monacan Nation, environmentalists, landowners and others.
Alternative locations for the pump station exist that would not destroy this historic site.
Interested citizens should call Gov. Ralph Northam’s office at (804) 786-2211 and ask him to:
» Instruct the state Department of Historic Resources to deny a burial permit to dig up Monacan ancestors.
» Ask the Department of Historic Resources not to sign a planned memorandum of agreement to end review of the project under the National Historic Preservation Act.
» Ask the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to reconsider the project under an individual permit, which would require a real consideration of alternative locations for the project.
Let us do the right thing by our Native American neighbors and preserve this important Monacan site.
Michele Mattioli
Charlottesville
References:
https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/monacan-tribe-pushes-against-water-project/article_eff02d0c-8038-532e-9fab-d2d6162b5c42.html
https://www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/under-pressure-fluvanna-oks-permits-for-water-project/article_98574ea8-c053-11e5-86e2-272a597e6ada.html
