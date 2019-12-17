Violent crime in the U.S. has fallen sharply over the past quarter century.
“Using the FBI numbers, the violent crime rate fell 51% between 1993 and 2018. Using [Bureau of Justice] data, the rate fell 71% during that span,” reports the Pew Research Center, adding: “Public perceptions about crime in the U.S. often don’t align with the data. Opinion surveys regularly find that Americans believe crime is up nationally, even when the data shows it is down.”
In 2017, 15,679 willful, malicious or accidental deaths occurred from gun violence, and a whopping 23,854 deaths were from gun suicide. This year, as of Dec. 17, homicides, murders and unintentional deaths by defensive gun use were at 14,574. Suicides from guns numbered 23,166 as of that date.
A recent study found that “states with the highest rate of firearm ownership had a 65 percent higher rate of domestic gun homicide compared to states with a lower rate of ownership,” The New York Times reported.
These data show that suicide by gun is much greater than homicide by gun, and that domestic gun homicide is higher in states with high gun ownership.
Let us be practical. Guns are made for killing. We can’t eat them. They are good for hunting, but I’d rather go to the grocery store. With crime rate down significantly and gun suicide deaths on the rise, I don’t see the point of owning a gun.
Remember the Virginia Tech 34. As a Virginia Tech graduate, I remember the 34 students who were killed by a mentally ill student. They were not given the chance to live their lives.
Owning a gun is a serious responsibility, and we need restrictions to insure that people are protected from the mentally ill or emotionally disturbed.
No one is going to take anyone’s guns away. That’s just not going to happen.
Kirk A. Bowers
Albemarle County
