“Hindsight is 20-20,” so the saying goes. Now it is becoming clear to me that hindsight sometimes requires corrective lenses.
This coronavirus is something new that the world wasn’t prepared for, because we had not seen anything like it. True, experts soon came to expect this sort of pandemic. But the leaders of the various countries always must make tough decisions about the allocation of resources, and it is at least understandable why they underestimated the threat.
Now we know. We saw what happened in China. We saw what happened in Italy. Did we learn from their mistakes? There are people even now saying that we have overreacted to the threat because of the economic fallout, which, granted, is great. However, the larger issue is not overreacting versus underreacting. The issue is acting in a timely way that is proactive and preventative. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
The Chinese leaders made some serious mistakes in the beginning. They exacerbated the problem by minimizing it so it would not make them look bad. They learned quickly from their mistakes.
China is a country of more than a billion people. The U.S. population is around 330.6 million. We have the dubious distinction of having the most victims of COVID-19 of any country in the world. Surely we could have done better than that, starting at the top. Even now we have people clamoring to send people back into the streets to give more opportunity to this silent, sneaky, selective killer. By now we should have learned how dangerous that could be.
Mark R. Buckner
Greene County
References:
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/china-population/
https://www.worldometers.info/world-population/us-population/
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/26/health/usa-coronavirus-cases.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.