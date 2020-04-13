Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN STERLING VIRGINIA HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND WESTERN VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA, ALBEMARLE, CENTRAL VIRGINIA BLUE RIDGE, AND NELSON. IN WESTERN VIRGINIA, AUGUSTA, EASTERN HIGHLAND, AND WESTERN HIGHLAND. * UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * SHOWERS AND SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS ARE EXPECTED THROUGH MID- MORNING AS LOW PRESSURE PASSES BY TO THE WEST. RAINFALL AMOUNTS WILL AVERAGE BETWEEN 2 AND 3 INCHES ACROSS THE AREA WITH LOCALIZE AMOUNTS AROUND 4 INCHES POSSIBLE. RAINFALL RATES OF 1 TO 2 INCHES PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. * HEAVY AMOUNTS OF RAINFALL IN A SHORT PERIOD OF TIME MAY CAUSE CREEKS AND STREAMS TO QUICKLY RISE OUT OF THEIR BANKS AS WELL AS THE POTENTIAL FOR FLASH FLOODING IN URBAN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&