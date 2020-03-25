I am writing in response to “Trump hoping to see economy reopened by Easter” (The Daily Progress, March 25 print edition). With his statements, President Trump solidifies his position as the poster child — and I use the term “child” deliberately — for the muddled and ineffectual federal response to this pandemic.
From day one of his presidency, when he filed for re-election, he has shown that his perception of his role is nothing more than to campaign to keep his job. He has proven again and again that he is an incurious man and not interested in leading a diverse nation. Now, during this pandemic, we all pay the price for his failed leadership.
As a physician, I want my president to tell me that the government is taking charge of providing critical supplies to hospitals, clinics, and caregivers. I would like to know that soon I can throw away the N95 mask that I’ve been reusing and keeping in a zip-lock baggie. I would like to feel comfortable using a N95 mask for every patient and not have to choose instead the used plain surgical mask I keep in a separate plastic baggie; that one is for the patients who “probably” don’t have Covid-19.
I would like to tell my friend in Colorado who found a box of N95 masks in his garden shed that I don’t need them and that he can share with his local friends and neighbors. Instead, I asked that he mail them to me so that I can divvy them up among my colleagues.
I would like that hospitals and state governments are not competing against each other for scarce resources in a real-life challenge of survival of the fittest.
I wish I could find out in less than a week if that patient actually has Covid-19. It would be nice if the president could tell me how development of that is coming along — and I could believe him if he did tell me.
I wish the president would take this seriously like our state and local governments and our hospital administrators.
Hugh Colvin
Charlottesville
Reference: https://ballotpedia.org/Donald_Trump_presidential_campaign,_2020
