At the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors meeting on Dec. 4, 2019, numerous Albemarle residents pressed the board to declare Albemarle County a Second Amendment sanctuary, meaning that law enforcement personnel under their control would not enforce unconstitutional gun laws that under consideration in the state legislature.
As of Jan. 8, 91 counties (out of 95) and 34 cities and towns across Virginia have taken that simple step, and the number continues to increase.
The board, to a person, failed the basic test of elected leaders. They are not elected, first and foremost, to make the trains run on time. Their first responsibility is to protect their constituents’ rights.
Every member of that board [two new members assumed office this month] failed that basic test, and must be opposed with every peaceful, legal means.
Hugh Shytle
Albemarle County
Reference:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.