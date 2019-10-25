Albemarle overly restricts free speech
Democracies thrive when people get together to do politics in public. No setting for a rally is more fitting and traditional than the public buildings that we the people own together.
That’s why it’s so disappointing that the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors persists in trying to limit free expression on the grounds of the County Office Building in downtown Charlottesville. Their rules for expression would permit speech only in a narrow band of grass along the street. Speech on the rest of the grounds and the interior spaces of the building would be restricted, despite the long-standing use of these areas for political events and public commemorations.
The Board of Supervisors knows perfectly well how necessary and useful those spaces are, because every single sitting member of the board has held a campaign either indoors at the County Office Building or outdoors in the space that the rules would put off limits to others.
It’s not just the hypocrisy that’s galling. It’s the fact that rallies and demonstrations are healthy, even necessary, for our society. People won’t stop coming together to petition our government. Any elected official who sees that as something to restrict, rather than celebrate, should find another job.
Patrick Jackson
Albemarle County
References:
www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/albemarle-eyes-more-changes-to-allowable-public-use-of-county/article_90ceb9a9-e792-55b7-9390-e510c18c7ad7.html
www.cvilletomorrow.org/articles/gallaway-begins-campaign-for-rio-district/?fbclid=iwar0lfc5zh-jlco0ayhmxrjfomta-djj0dxob3rjfehndg0utgpu8vndqkjk
www.dailyprogress.com/news/local/ann-mallek-jerrod-smith-to-launch-campaigns-for-albemarle-board/article_ef985230-1928-11e9-bbaf-279ce1e32046.html
