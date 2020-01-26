Redistricting amendment is needed
Some Democrats in the General Assembly look at the anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment that passed last year as a kind of Trojan horse left by the retreating Republicans. They worry that there must be some kind of devious trick afoot that will backfire on the Democrats if they pass the amendment again, as is necessary before the issue can go to the voters.
They are right to be a tad suspicious of the Republicans’ death-bed conversion to non-partisan gerrymandering. But the Republicans’ motives are pretty obvious. There’s no need to look for a secret trap door.
The Republicans simply wanted to lock in a redistricting process so that if the Democrats took over, the Democrats couldn’t do their own partisan gerrymander. The Republicans realized that Democrats would have to pass the identical Republican-drafted amendment again to amend the state Constitution in time for the 2021 redistricting. So passing the amendment last year fences in the Democrats this year.
The amendment passed last year is not perfect, but it’s nevertheless a real step forward. Together with enabling legislation that puts some muscle on its bare bones (HB758 and SB204), the amendment goes a long way to ending the contagion of partisan gerrymandering.
And a constitutional amendment is the only way to take the power to draw district lines away from the General Assembly, where the Constitution currently solely vests it. Moreover, it’s the only way that the voters of Virginia get to have their say on the ballot in November.
Some Democrats who want reform are considering passing legislation instead of a constitutional amendment. Those proposals incorporate some good ideas. But without a constitutional amendment, those bills leave the ultimate decision of redistricting in the hands of the General Assembly, where, if history is a guide, the impulse to favor the party in power is awfully hard to resist.
Michael L. Rodemeyer
Albemarle County
Michael Rodemeyer is chair of the Blue Ridge Action Group of OneVirginia2021.
