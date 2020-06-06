I am angry and my heart breaks every time I see that horrific image from May 25 of the white Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee into the neck of an African American man, George Floyd. Chauvin has been accused of second-degree murder in Floyd's untimely and brutal death.
And the anger I feel is twofold — first, because of the tragic death of a man under circumstances that in no way should have prompted such violent treatment from people sworn to enforce the law and protect everyone.
Second, even though unscrupulous police officers are few, it is their barbaric behavior that gets them in the news headlines. The result is that they create fear and mistrust of everyone in law enforcement — and, thus, police officers are frequently viewed as a threat to my brothers and sisters who are not white like me.
We must remember that the vast majority of the men and women who are wearing a badge have chosen this role to help and protect the people of their communities, too often at the cost of their own lives. And, as we have seen recently, many of these officers have laid down their shields and knelt with protesters because they, too, are victims and they, also, want the police brutality to stop and for everyone to be respected and treated fairly.
This racial injustice has endured far too long, and we must unify our efforts to prevent future tragic events such as the senseless killings of George Floyd and many others. Sadly, these horrific police attacks on people of color seem to be on the increase, most noticeably since our nation now is totally devoid of responsible leadership. Therefore, we must depend on each other, trust each other, and find ways to make true and lasting equality a reality in our community, our country, and our time.
Jeannine “JJ” Towler
Albemarle County
