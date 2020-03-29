Please contact your state delegate and senator and ask them to prioritize animal welfare for the 2021 General Assembly session. Make all animal fighting a felony. Make killing a cat or dog for fur a felony. Keeping an animal in a hot car should be a felony. All of these forms of animal abuse are currently misdemeanors in Virginia.
Furthermore, chaining animals outside 24 hours per day should be illegal. For those who work with livestock, veal crates and gestation crates should be banned. Battery cages for birds also should be banned.
I would also like to give accolades to local organizations that work hard to improve animal welfare: Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, Rikki’s Refuge, Houses of Wood and Straw, Caring for Creatures and Extra Mile Dog Rescue, to name a few.
Bridget Moss
Charlottesville
References:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.