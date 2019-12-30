“Slavery” and “racism” have dominated many letters to the editor and conversations throughout Central Virginia for a few years. Both are horrendous.
Slavery has been practiced by many nations throughout history and continues to exist today in various forms (e.g., human trafficking).
Americans are now vilifying our ancestors who owned slaves, fought for the South or had segregationist leanings. Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, Thomas Jefferson, Paul Cale, Paul Barringer are some of the recent targets in Charlottesville.
But wait: Was not the practice of slavery intellectually and scientifically justified — supposedly — by Charles Darwin after 1859, when he published “The Origin of Species,” with the subtitle “The preservation of Favored Races in the Struggle for Life” and 12 years later with his second book, “The Descent of Man”?
Stephen Jay Gould, a leading Harvard paleontologist and evolutionist, explained how people in the 19th century abused science to support their own prejudices: “Biological arguments for racism may have been common before 1859, but they increased by orders of magnitude following the acceptance of evolutionary theory.”
John Dewey, father of modern public education in America, was an ardent disciple of Darwin: no God, Bible, prayer in public schools, nothing but evolution allowed — and human evolution promotes racism.
In “Descent of Man,” Darwin describes numerous dark-skinned people groups as “savages.” He makes a disturbing link between his belief in white supremacy and his theory of natural selection: “From the remotest times successful tribes have supplanted other tribes. … At the present-day civilized nations are everywhere supplanting barbarous nations.”
Darwin’s theory applies survival of the fittest to human races, suggesting that extermination of non-white races is a natural consequence of white Europeans being a superior and more successful race.
Here is part of our schizophrenia. We embrace Darwin’s work overall, while ignoring the implications of Darwin’s human evolutionary theory of ape-like creatures to dark-skinned “savages” to white Europeans.
Teachers and students should read the unabridged “Descent of Man” itself, or “The Dark Side of Darwinism.” Commentaries must stay true to the words of Darwin’s book, not “outside the book” addendums.
Think about it. Is not Darwin an “intellectual” and “scientific” father of racism and therefore the most influential white supremacist in history? Should we not expunge him and his racist theories about humans from all textbooks?
Don Richardson
Albemarle County
References:
https://books.google.com/books?id=z8tDIQi5HaUC&pg=PA127&lpg=PA127&dq=%E2%80%9CBiological+arguments+for+racism+may+have+been+common+before+1859,+but+they+increased+by+orders+of+magnitude+following+the+acceptance+of+evolutionary+theory.%E2%80%9D&source=bl&ots=u64jSHp_Dq&sig=ACfU3U1dfZsXKZrOgmtYc1iV7gRjqTbrwQ&hl=en&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwiN67aqtMLmAhXUGc0KHURsAZk4ChDoATABegQIChAB#v=onepage&q=%E2%80%9CBiological%20arguments%20for%20racism%20may%20have%20been%20common%20before%201859%2C%20but%20they%20increased%20by%20orders%20of%20magnitude%20following%20the%20acceptance%20of%20evolutionary%20theory.%E2%80%9D&f=false, page 127
