Since the topic of white privilege is currently getting so much attention, I have been reflecting on my personal life. I am white, and I admit that I have had a life of privilege.
I had the privilege of growing up in a working-class family with two parents who worked very hard to provide for our family’s needs without any kind of government assistance. I was privileged to have parents who realized that faith and values are the greatest of all human needs. Although fancy vacations and entertainment events were not a part of our lives, worship and community involvement were ever present.
I was privileged with the wisdom to wait and have children until after I sought out and married a good and decent man to be the father of my children. He, like, my dad, has worked very hard to provide for our family without government assistance.
By the time our children were of school age, public education had declined to the point of dysfunction. Realizing the importance of a good educational foundation, my husband and I were privileged to sacrifice so that we could provide our children with a high-quality private elementary school education. In order to do that our lifestyle was modest and sometimes frustrating, especially since it was necessary to continue driving an old car that was frequently less than dependable.
My husband and I are now white septuagenarians who, through a lifetime of sacrifice and the grace of God, have a secure retirement — not fancy, but good. Yes, we have had a life of privilege. However, our privilege has nothing to do with the color of our skin. It has everything to do with choices and responsibility while seeking God’s guidance. That kind of privilege is readily available to all races.
Deloris B. Linam
Greene County
