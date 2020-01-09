Thanks to Charlottesville Councilors Lloyd Snook and Heather Hill for voting against returning Nikuyah Walker as mayor. The mayor runs the council meetings, and, as Mr. Snook noted, that position is about how things get done, not what things get done (“Walker to continue as Charlottesville mayor; Magill named vice mayor,” The Daily Progress, Jan. 6 online).
With Ms. Walker back in the saddle, I suppose we can expect more chaos and disruption of civic government whenever it suits the hecklers in the crowd. The heckler’s veto is historically considered to be an unwise foreclosure of participatory democracy.
And here is a shout-out to Michael Payne, clearly the most woke member of City Council, who declared that blaming the mayor regarding conduct of meetings is a symptom of systemic racism. Think about that for a moment. Any pushback for her tolerating cursing, shout-downs, disruptions, etc. is systemic racism. I find that an unsupportable assertion, but one typical of identity politics.
Incoming Councilor Sena Magill declared she has to vote with her heart. It remains unclear for what her heart throbs.
Good luck, Councilors Hill and Snook; you will need it.
Barbara Haskins
Charlottesville
