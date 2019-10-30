Backing Magill, Snook, Payne

As your state senator since 2001, I’ve stood up for Charlottesville on our most pressing issues: affordable housing, health care, and economic opportunity for all. But affecting change in Charlottesville can’t just happen from Richmond — we need to elect the most knowledgeable and competent public servants at all levels of government.

For Charlottesville City Council, those leaders are Sena Magill, Lloyd Snook and Michael Payne.

Sena, Lloyd, and Michael are knowledgeable and passionate advocates for Charlottesville — they’re exactly the city councilors I want to work with when I’m in Richmond. Together, we can work to address Charlottesville’s affordable housing crisis, improve education, secure funds to improve our public transportation system, and make Charlottesville a greener city.

I’m proud to support Sena, Lloyd and Michael, and I hope you’ll support them, too, on Nov. 5.

R. Creigh Deeds

Bath County

