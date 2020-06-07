Every year, governments payout tens of millions of dollars to citizens to settle lethal and non-lethal use-of-force claims against police officers. These are taxpayer dollars that could be better used to fund needed services, including education, public works, public safety, or even to lower tax rates. Most taxpayers are likely unaware of the enormous costs of such settlements.
The vast number of police and public safety officials perform their vital services honorably and professionally. There are, however, police officers who — in violation of departmental policies and regulations, and their sworn oaths to protect and defend the citizens they serve — behave unprofessionally and bring their personal biases and hatreds with them when they put on their uniform and engage with the public. They often act brutally against minorities and people of color, but everyone is at risk from these bad eggs.
Perhaps if the police unions representing the bad actors were compelled to share in the costs of the settlements being paid by the taxpayers who employ them, line officers on the street and the supervisory officers who evaluate them would be more motivated to police themselves and weed out the people who have no business wearing the badge, yet are authorized to carry firearms and misuse the police powers we give to the people we expect to protect us. These same unions negotiate the contracts on behalf of their members and lobby state and local lawmakers to create the laws that shield police from responsibility for their actions and civilian oversight. The sooner such people are identified and sent packing, the better for everyone.
Stanley J. Milesky
Nelson County
