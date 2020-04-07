Bad decision on farm workers
President Trump and Vice President Pence have done nothing good for the American people regarding the coronavirus. The only connection they have been able to make is with their racially biased agenda, and that is as poorly thought-out as everything else they have touched.
How so? Well, they have decided to not process potentially hundreds of thousands of visas for temporary agricultural workers upon whom we heavily depend for our food.
Many of these workers come from Mexico. When presented a choice between continued discrimination against Hispanic people or being sure the U.S. had its normally functioning food chain, Trump and Pence used coronavirus as an excuse to keep out vital workers and ultimately put the U.S. food chain at risk.
Meanwhile, because they don’t have the brain power to deal with the complexity of the coronavirus situation, we already have lost nearly 4,000 lives as of this writing. Before the virus has run its course, the death toll is likely to be more than 100,000. Would this not be considered a high crime or misdemeanor?
Those two need to be gone; brighter people are available.
And everyone had better keep a dang big garden this year.
John Loftus Ball
Albemarle County
References:
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/u-s-restricts-visas-farmworkers-raising-concerns-about-food-supply-n1164216
https://www.npr.org/2020/03/31/823916343/coronavirus-task-force-set-to-detail-the-data-that-led-to-extension-of-guideline{&lettersname}
