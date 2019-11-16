I had the great pleasure of knowing Gov. Jerry Baliles for over 40 years. He was smart, hardworking, very fair and generous with his time.

He was a strong Democrat. But he worked well with Republicans in the General Assembly. He respected them, and they respected him.

Our local, state and national politicians can learn from his career.

Peter Easter

Albemarle County

