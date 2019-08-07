Until recently, we lived in a country full of great promise and hope for all. This does not exist anymore; we all need to recognize the slow, downward drift we are taking towards chaos.
The hateful, racist speech from the president and his cronies, and the refusal of the Republican Party to defend America, its core beliefs, citizens and constitutional rights, might well lead to our country pulling apart.
The “arrogance of power” is in full play right before our eyes, and what is being done? Nothing!
Children and other citizens are being slaughtered in the streets; sounds like Germany during the 1930s. What is being done? Again, nothing! Because the president and the Republican Senate refuse to challenge the National Rifle Association, their piggybank.
No one wants to take away guns used for recreation. What is needed is the immediate ban of all assault-style weapons. This is a no-brainer.
In tandem with the above, the hateful speech from the president needs to be stopped by either censure or impeachment. We don’t allow people to yell “fire” in a theater, so the racist chants of the president shouldn’t be allowed either.
This ugly cloud over our fragile democracy could actually destroy what has taken many years and lives to build.
We, as citizens, have a right and the responsibility to be heard: call Sen. Mark Warner, Sen. Tim Kaine and Rep. Denver Riggleman at 202-224-3121 and ask to be connected to their offices to voice your opinion.
Dissent is the right of every American. Use that right now. Tell your elected officials to do something now.
Susan R. Karlau
Albemarle County