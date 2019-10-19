With such sharp divisions in our political and cultural worlds, it is hard to come up with the things that we have in common. In our community, rooting for University of Virginia men's basketball might be one of those instances.
I hope we can all agree that Tony Bennett is a great coach and leader and that the young men he leads are all better, at life and basketball, because of his influence. It may even be that by adopting some of the pillars of his program we can find more common ground.
What if we all agreed that unity is important to solving our problems, simply acknowledging that we are all in this together? And how about being humble, recognizing that some of the problems we face are complex and that there are no simple answers? Can we all be thankful that we are residents of one of the richest and most advanced countries in the world? Could we each find a way to serve our community in some way? Can we find things we are passionate about and turn that passion into action?
John Hickey
Albemarle County
