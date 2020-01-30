I support the sentiment expressed in the recent letter to the editor “Religious freedom must be fairly shared” (The Daily Progress, Jan. 21). The author is a friend who has been a much acclaimed teacher in the public schools for over 30 years. She has the experience of what she speaks.
At the same time, I can understand the desire of many to have the Bible taught in the schools as it was for many years. I myself am an Episcopalian.
However, what about all the other religions that are practiced by many students who go to public schools? Why should the representation of their religions be excluded?
Instead of not having the Bible and Christianity taught in school on the basis of civil liberty, why not offer a study of world religions in general? Christianity, Islam, Buddhism, Judaism and all the rest?
A quick look at the last page of the Old Farmer’s Almanac lists eight religions of the world, each offering a similar commentary evidenced by their common belief in the Golden Rule. Why not offer a course in school that comprises a study of all major religions as subscribed to by their students?
Parents, families and their children will, of course, continue to follow and grow their own faith outside of the classroom, but may be, in part, informed by it.
Who knows? Maybe a secondary feature of this study in world religions could be a discussion of world peace as supported by their faith.
Alden Bigelow
Fluvanna County
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.