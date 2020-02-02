Biden has ability to win and to lead
The 2020 election will be a defining moment in our nation’s history. Eight years of Donald Trump would allow his administration to create a disastrous, lasting impact, causing a ripple effect for decades to come. President Donald Trump has defrauded the American people at every turn, from irresponsible tax cuts to attacking the social safety net programs that families rely on.
This president has abused his power and strained the integrity of our institutions, while his reckless foreign policies have alienated others and diminished our leadership on the world stage.
The Democratic Party is filled with many talented candidates, but only one — former Vice President Joe Biden — has the character and vision to win in November and the experience to lead our country at home and abroad on day one.
These fights are personal for Joe — you can see it in the way he talks about the issues Americans discuss at kitchen tables across the country. You can hear the emotion and compassion he feels for those who are suffering in the tenor of his voice and you can see it in his record as a policy maker.
On health care, he stood shoulder-to-shoulder with President Obama in passing the Affordable Care Act, and as president he will build on that landmark law to expand coverage for working families.
Through personal experience, Joe knows the struggles that many manufacturing cities and towns across America have been facing for decades. That’s why he has made rebuilding the middle class the centerpiece of his campaign just as it was during the Obama-Biden administration, creating 11.6 million jobs and pushing legislation to prevent an economic freefall following the Great Recession.
On foreign policy, Biden will remind the world that the United States is the strongest nation in the world not because of the example of our power, but the power of our example.
At home, it means rebuilding the middle class, increasing wages and making health care a right and not a privilege. Abroad, it means a steady and strong hand to earn the trust and respect we have lost in the last four years.
Luckily for Democrats, the best candidate and the candidate most poised to put an end to the Trump presidency are one in the same — Joe Biden.
David J. Toscano
Charlottesville
