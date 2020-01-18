State Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, has proposed a bill that assaults common sense and basic science. Senate Bill 246 would allow people to choose “X” as their official sex when registering with the Department of Motor Vehicles, and as of this writing it is being considered by the Senate Transportation Committee.
I see this bill is an anti-scientific attempt to claim that sex is a choice and that a person can choose to be neither male or female.
As a physician, let me outline some basic scientific facts that I learned in medical school. I have learned nothing in the past few years that has dissuaded me from their truths. In fact, the more I read about genetics, the more they ring absolutely true to me.
» Sex is genetically determined at conception by the allocation of X and Y chromosomes to one’s genome. (There are rare chromosomal and/or developmental abnormalities that can cause ambiguous genitalia — but these are medical anomalies.)
» Human beings are sexually dimorphic. Male and female phenotypes are the outworking of sex gene expression, which shapes sex anatomy, determines sex hormone secretion and influences every single cell in the body.
If these are the case, then the conclusion is clear: Sex is immutable through a person’s lifetime and not a social construct arbitrarily assigned at birth.
Now, this is not to say that gender identity issues are simple. Gender identity and dysphoria issues can be very complex, and one’s inclination to identify with the opposite sex may have biological, familial, environmental, societal and social origins that are not necessarily chosen by the individual. Such an individual is deserving of compassion, kindness and support.
Legislators, however, should propose laws based on science and not be held captive to radical movements that contradict biological reality. Regardless of political party, legislators should be committed to proposing laws consistent with science, not radical fringe ideologies.
James A. Avery
Albemarle County
References:
https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+ful+SB246&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=2b974f76-05be-4361-a376-a91c25a6bd29
